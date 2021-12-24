HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $95.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

HLFFF stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

