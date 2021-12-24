Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.03. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.