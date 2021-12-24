Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

