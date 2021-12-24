Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $619,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 202,757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

