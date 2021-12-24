Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

