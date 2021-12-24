HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

