Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HI stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

