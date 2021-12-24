Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 2,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 371,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $826.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 104.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

