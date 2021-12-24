Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

