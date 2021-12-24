Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,681 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 702,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.