IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $118.97 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

