ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $760.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

ICLR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.93. 770,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

