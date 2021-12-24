Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $398,908.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00190533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00240413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,221,917 coins and its circulating supply is 54,967,141 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

