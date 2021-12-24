Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 3.2%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.23. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDRSF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

