Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$48.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$48.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.26.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$45.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.78. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$24.01 and a 12-month high of C$45.58. The stock has a market cap of C$31.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

