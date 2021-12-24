Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lennar were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

LEN opened at $112.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.53. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

