Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,122 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Redfin were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 259,334 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,814 shares of company stock worth $6,119,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

