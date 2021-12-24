Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.