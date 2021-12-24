Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LKQ were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

