Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 451 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $349.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.33 and its 200-day moving average is $306.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

