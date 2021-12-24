ING Groep NV Acquires 421 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $366.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $368.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

