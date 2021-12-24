ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

