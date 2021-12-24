ING Groep NV Buys 296 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $369.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.