ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

