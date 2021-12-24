ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.83 and a 200 day moving average of $247.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

