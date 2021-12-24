ING Groep NV Invests $5.58 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

Shares of MSGS opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average is $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.