Ink Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $401,975.62 and approximately $13,218.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.63 or 0.07970544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,980.82 or 0.99970848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00072421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007462 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

