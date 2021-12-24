Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) is Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April comprises 3.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAPR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,272,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Shares of KAPR opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

