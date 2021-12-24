Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires C$24,510.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,462,000.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

PEY opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

