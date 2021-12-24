Insider Buying: Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) CEO Acquires 14,350 Shares of Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RAD opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $778.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
