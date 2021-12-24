Insider Buying: Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) CEO Acquires 14,350 Shares of Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RAD opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $778.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.