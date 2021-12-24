Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Sells 6,283 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 270,788 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,342,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.