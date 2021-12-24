Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,500,427.50 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adobe stock opened at $569.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

