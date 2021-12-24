Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP Sells 7,097 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBU stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

