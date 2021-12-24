Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells $233,658.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $369,520.00.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $3.58 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

