Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 7,010 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

Shares of DK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.