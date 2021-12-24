Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 2,051 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GD opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

