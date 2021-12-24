Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 38,960 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $8,590,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $223.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

