Insider Selling: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) COO Sells 7,045 Shares of Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

