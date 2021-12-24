Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $187,353.41 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PC Connection by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PC Connection by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

