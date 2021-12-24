Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $1,110,000.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $374.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.54. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $381.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.