Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00.

TIH opened at C$112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$84.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$110.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.66.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

