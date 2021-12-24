Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $15,015.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $15,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $134,343.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $21,020.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

