Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.78.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $139.02 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

