Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Insulet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.24 and a beta of 0.71. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

