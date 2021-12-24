InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Up to $70.02

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.02, but opened at $71.87. InterDigital shares last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 118.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 129.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.