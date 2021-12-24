Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.26

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.26 and traded as high as C$35.66. Interfor shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 149,127 shares changing hands.

IFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 6.0002888 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

