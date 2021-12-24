International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $59.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in International Paper by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

