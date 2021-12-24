Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

