Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stake Raised by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 5.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,997 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 31,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.