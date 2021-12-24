Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.90 and last traded at $93.90. Approximately 403,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.